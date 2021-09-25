Cryptocurrency Prices Update Bitcoin drops on Coinbase And China central bank declares crypto ILLEGAL!

ETHEREUM PRICE PREDICTION CONTINUED

Daniel Polotsky, the founder of CoinFlip, a bitcoin ATM operator, added: “Ethereum’s price largely follows Bitcoin’s halving cycles, although that relationship may begin to decouple as time goes on, and as Ethereum continues to develop use cases that Bitcoin cannot achieve.

“Then, its price may grow at a faster rate than Bitcoin’s.”

Meanwhile, CoinPriceForecast expects Ethereum to hit $3,479 by the end of 2021 and $7,294 by the end of 2024.

And WalletInvestor has a one-year forecast of $5,581.410 and a five-year forecast of $14,980.60.

These forecasts aren’t guaranteed so be sure to take them with a pinch of salt.