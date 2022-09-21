Crush & J-hope’s Rush Hour release date & time revealed as fans wait for legendary MV

BTS J-hope and P Nation’s Crush are finally in a collaboration! The legendary duo will be dropping the track Rush Hour and the teaser of the music video has already got the fandom buzzing! Take a look at Rush Hour release date and time and all about the collaboration here.

After Yoongi and Psy’s Billboard Hot 100 charting song That That, fans are looking forward to another P Nation x BTS collab. Rush Hour will also mark Crush aka Shin Hyo-seob’s comeback after military discharge who last released EP With Her in 2020 before going to the mandatory military service.

BTS J-hope and Crush’s new song Rush Hour will be released on September 22nd.

What time is Rush Hour releasing worldwide?

Rush Hour will be released on 6pm KST/ 5am ET worldwide on September 22nd. Check the global time schedule below.

Pacific Time: 2am PT, September 22

Central Time: 4am CT, September 22

Eastern Time: 5am ET, September 22

British Time: 10am BST, September 22

European Time: 11am CEST, September 22

Indian Time: 2.30pm IST, September 22

Philippine Time: 5pm PHT in the Philippines, September 22

Japan Time: 6pm JST, September 22

Australian Time: 6.30pm ACST, September 22

Singapore Time: 5pm, September 22

How Crush rose to stardom debuting as a solo artist

For many BTS ARMY, Crush can be a lesser known artist but his popularity in Korea signifies how the P Nation artist rose to stardom debuting as a solo artist. But before we talk about his artistry, here’s how he got the stage name ‘Crush.’

Shin Hyo-seob chose the name ‘Crush’ by accident as he wrote his English stage name C-sub but his friend mistook it as ‘Crush.’ Hyoseob liked the new name and chose to make it his stage name.

Crush’s debut album Crush On You did significantly well on charts as it was debuted on number 6th in South Korean Gaon Chart.

Later his album Wonderlost also got international recognition as it debuted at number 10 on US World chart of Billboard.

On top his rising popularity, Crush has also got a number of awards including Korean Hip-hop Awards 2020 Best R&B Album of the year for From Midnight To Sunrise, 31st Golden Disc Awards for Best R&B / Soul Artist and more.

BTS ARMY reacts to the collab news

BTS J-hope has recently dropped his record breaking album Jack In The Box and the title track of the album Arson went on to debut at number 1 in US World chart of Billboard.

After Jack In The Box, BTS ARMY will be able to experience J-hope magic again with Rush Hour and the excitement for the new album is at an all time high.

A fan gushed, “Crush is so popular in South Korea and with all the kdrama osts he’s done this is gonna be so big!!!“

Another excited fan posted:

It’s P Nation x BTS, hence a fan declared: “It’s a smash hit already.”

Where to stream Rush Hour MV?

The music video of Rush Hour will be aired from the YouTube channel of Crush on September 22nd at 6pm KST/ 5am ET.

While waiting for the collab, stream more of BTS J-hope’s music below.

By [email protected]

