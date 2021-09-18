Cristiano Ronaldo’s touchline antics “would not happen” under Sir Alex Ferguson

Pundit Simon Jordan has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo’s touchline antics would not be allowed to happen if Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took Ronaldo out of United’s Champions League match against Young Boys in the second period.

Ten-man United, which had Aaron Wan Bissaka sent off within the first 45 minutes of the match, were still holding onto a valuable away goal.

The 36-year-old was not content to remain on the bench for the remainder, but he made an animated appearance on the touchline and gave orders to his team-mates.







His actions drew criticism from his former United colleague Rio Ferdinand, and now Jordan has said he wouldn’t do it if the legendary manager were in charge.

He told talkSPORT: “You can’t can’t imagine a Manchester United player behaving in that fashion in the technical area if Sir Alex was in situ.

“This is what happens when you build Ronaldo up to the stage where people are suggesting he’s bigger than Manchester United – which I think is laughable.

“I’m not sure a player being in the technical area is needed, wanted, or part of a look. If looks are part of it, does it illustrate that Solskjaer is in command of the ship? I don’t think he is.

“I think he’s a manager that spends his time making sure players are happy rather than consequencing players when they need to be consequenced.”

The Portugal international’s attempts to spur on his team were in vain too as Jesse Lingard misplaced a backpass to allow Young Boys to score a last-minute winner.









Solskjaer came under fire from United fans for substituting the club legend and explaining the move by saying: “We have to look after him as well.”

There have been questions as to whether Ronaldo will be causing the Red Devils boss more problems than he solves.

After his incredible start, scoring three goals in two games, Solskjaer will likely be back to West Ham on Saturday.