Cristiano Ronaldo spotted casually strolling out of Subway in Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted strolling out of a Subway in Hulme during a break from Manchester United training on Thursday afternoon.

One fan posted a clip of him in Manchester. A passerby shouted his name as he walked towards a black car outside.

As Ronaldo left the Subway, which is unusually located in a building that also houses a Post Office, he was accompanied by two men.







It is unclear which shop CR7 was there to visit, although the idea of him tucking into fast good is hard to imagine.

Ronaldo, at 36, is still in the top half of his game. This is due to the strict diet and rigorous training regime that he has been following for the past 15 years.

He remains in superb physical condition just five months before his 37th birthday, meaning his goalscoring output is yet to dip.

He scored twice in his first win against Newcastle and converted against Young Boys in the Champions League loss.







He also levelled proceedings in their 2-1 victory away at West Ham last Sunday.

Ronaldo was not included in their Carabao Cup match against the Hammers on Wednesday, which ended with a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford.

But Solskjaer hinted after the game that he wanted to be involved, saying: “We decided more or less before Sunday [to make changes].













“We need more players to get match fit. Alex Telles is back and has been training for a week. It will be a long season.

“Cristiano has already made a significant impact, he wants more but it’s not possible.

“If you are going to be successful at the end, you need the whole squad and minutes to be shared out.”