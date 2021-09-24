Cristiano Ronaldo spotted casually strolling out of Subway in Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted casually strolling out of Subway in Manchester
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted strolling out of a Subway in Hulme during a break from Manchester United training on Thursday afternoon.

The Portugal captain, who secured a sensational return at Old Trafford last summer, could be seen leaving Subway in Hulme during a break from Manchester United training.

One fan posted a clip of him in Manchester. A passerby shouted his name as he walked towards a black car outside.

As Ronaldo left the Subway, which is unusually located in a building that also houses a Post Office, he was accompanied by two men.



Cristiano Ronaldo spotted casually strolling out of Subway in Manchester
Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted strolling out of a Subway in Hulme during a break from Manchester United training on Thursday afternoon

It is unclear which shop CR7 was there to visit, although the idea of him tucking into fast good is hard to imagine.

Ronaldo, at 36, is still in the top half of his game. This is due to the strict diet and rigorous training regime that he has been following for the past 15 years.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the man to lead Manchester United to this season’s Premier League title? Leave your comments below.



Cristiano Ronaldo spotted casually strolling out of Subway in Manchester
Ronaldo was accompanied by two other men as he departed the Subway, which shares a building with a Post Office



Cristiano Ronaldo spotted casually strolling out of Subway in Manchester
He then walked towards a black car waiting for him outside

He remains in superb physical condition just five months before his 37th birthday, meaning his goalscoring output is yet to dip.

He scored twice in his first win against Newcastle and converted against Young Boys in the Champions League loss.



Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal
Ronaldo has hit the ground running in his second spell at United

He also levelled proceedings in their 2-1 victory away at West Ham last Sunday.

Ronaldo was not included in their Carabao Cup match against the Hammers on Wednesday, which ended with a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford.

But Solskjaer hinted after the game that he wanted to be involved, saying: “We decided more or less before Sunday [to make changes].



Ronaldo scores vs West Ham
He’s already scored four goals in three appearances


Cristiano Ronaldo spotted casually strolling out of Subway in Manchester

Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news?

Sign up for the Central Recorder email newsletter to get all the latest football news!

Get the latest transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your email inbox.

How do I sign up?

It takes only seconds.

Just type your email address in the box at top of the article and click’subscribe.

That’s all. Every morning, you’ll get an email with the latest news stories.

Click this link to learn more about our email newsletter.

“We need more players to get match fit. Alex Telles is back and has been training for a week. It will be a long season.

“Cristiano has already made a significant impact, he wants more but it’s not possible.

“If you are going to be successful at the end, you need the whole squad and minutes to be shared out.”

Latest News

Previous articleDaddy Yankee at Billboard Latin Music Week 2021
Next articleHusband compliments his wife’s pretty ‘dress design’ and is stunned when he realises what’s REALLY going on

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder