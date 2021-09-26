Cristiano Ronaldo hands Man Utd chefs a list of favourite meals – but teammates not keen

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Manchester United’s chefs a list of favourite meals for the club canteen – but his team-mates are not so keen on all his choices.

Ronaldo has helped inspire United into the Premier League’s top four since returning to Old Trafford from Juventus, although he couldn’t help them avoid defeat to AstonVilla on Saturday.

But his impact has not just been felt on the pitch, with team-mates having taken note of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s super strict diet which allows him to eat up to six times a day.

And the superstar has convinced the Red Devils’ cooks to add his favourite scran to the menu as club staff try to make him feel at home.

His top pick was a traditional Portuguese dish called Bacalhau, made with salt cod and eggs, according to Central Recorder.







(Image: Getty Images/Cultura RF)



But one of his other choices caused a stir, a United source told the publication.

“He also loves octopus, but most of the lads won’t go there – even if it clearly works for Ronny!” the source said.

“Cristiano is very much into his proteins, stuff like slices of ham, eggs and avocados, and the chefs are trying to help him with a little taste of home.”

It previously emerged that United’s players started snubbing desserts at the club canteen after seeing Ronaldo skip puddings.







(Image: cristiano / Instagram)



The former Real Madrid star’s diet certainly seems to be doing the trick, with Ronaldo still on top form at the age of 36.

Before Saturday’s defeat to Villa, Ronaldo had scored in every game he played since returning to the Red Devils, firing four in three appearances.

But he drew a blank at Old Trafford on Saturday – with Fernandes missing a chance to equalise from the penalty spot at the death.

Afterwards, former Premier League title winner Tim Sherwood said he felt Fernandes had missed after wilting under the pressure of having to live up to his team-mate.







(Image: Getty Images)







Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Well then sign up for the brilliant Central Recorder football email newsletter! From the latest transfer news to the agenda-setting stories, get it all in your email inbox – don’t miss a thing. How do you sign up? It only takes a matter of seconds. Simply type your email address into the box at the top of this article and hit ‘subscribe’. And that’s it, job done. You’ll receive an email with all of the top news stories every single morning. You can find out more information on our email newsletter on this link here.

The ex-Blackburn and Tottenham midfielder said on Soccer Special: “You don’t miss that Jeff, you never see him blast it over the crossbar.

“He normally waits for the goalkeeper to go down and rolls it into the other corner. It’s the pressure, the main man is here.

“It’s distorted his thinking, he’s got one chance, one chance only and we’ve seen it gone there.”

But United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed such talk, saying: “Bruno is usually very good in those positions and unfortunately he missed this one.

“It doesn’t get in Bruno’s head. He’s strong mentally and he’ll step forward again.”