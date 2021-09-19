Crews wrap world’s biggest tree in aluminium to protect it from California wildfires

CREWS wrap the world’s biggest tree in blaze- resistant aluminium to protect it from wildfires.

General Sherman, a 275ft tree (84m) tall, is about 2,500 years old.

2 Fire crews wrap the world’s largest tree in flame-resistant aluminium Credit: EPA

2 Sequoias are adapted to fires as they release seeds into the burnt clearings for new trees Credit: Ardea London Ltd

Fires tearing through the Sequoia National Park in California have got to within a mile of the Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 giant sequoias.

This weekend is expected to bring cooler temperatures, low winds and little rain.

The fire service’s Rebecca Paterson said: “We anticipate the fires will continue to grow, hopefully not too fast.”

Sequoias are adapted to fires as they release seeds from their cones into the burnt clearings for new trees.

Climate change is causing blazes to become so intense that they overwhelm the trees.