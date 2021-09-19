Crews wrap world’s biggest tree in aluminium to protect it from California wildfires

Crews wrap world's biggest tree in aluminium to protect it from California wildfires
By Brandon Pitt
CREWS wrap the world’s biggest tree in blaze- resistant aluminium to protect it from wildfires.

General Sherman, a 275ft tree (84m) tall, is about 2,500 years old.

Fires tearing through the Sequoia National Park in California have got to within a mile of the Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 giant sequoias.

This weekend is expected to bring cooler temperatures, low winds and little rain.

The fire service’s Rebecca Paterson said: “We anticipate the fires will continue to grow, hopefully not too fast.”

Sequoias are adapted to fires as they release seeds from their cones into the burnt clearings for new trees.

Climate change is causing blazes to become so intense that they overwhelm the trees.

California’s Caldor Fire is approaching more densely populated areas

