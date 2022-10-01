Creepy AI is “bringing digital humans that look and talk like us”

ARTIFICIAL intelligence has become more advanced, and even begun ‘birthing digital people’.

That’s according to Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, who spoke to an MIT Technology Review podcast.

Cross’s AI company creates digital avatars of real human beings and brings them back to life through Cross’s technology.

In Machines That We Trust podcast, he explained that avatars are created and brought to life by a new paradigm in animation.

“Something we call autonomous animated. “Autonomous animation is what we’re doing in this conversation.

“So my brain is animating. It gives me life. It selects my words.

“The way I communicate them. This happens automatically. Your brain, at the same moment as I am talking, is animating.

“You are hearing my words. You’re making decisions about what you think of them and how to feel about it.

“If we look at high quality CGI animations or avatar-type animations, it is all human-acted content. Human actors are the avatars.

“They get captured by these incredibly specialized cameras. The data gets processed and then. The data is used to bring the avatar to life.”

These digital avatars may look and sound just like us.

These devices can be used to “bring back people to life” in a virtual world.

Virtual concerts and movies can now feature dead actors or musicians.

This has already been done with famous musicians, and Tupac was able to perform a concert years after his death.

Cross said: “Artificial Intelligence has become a large part of how we think about autonomous animation, and the way that it enables us make machines more like ourselves.”

We can interact with them more human-like. Our avatars, digital people, are being created in the cloud. These avatars can be broadcast live from the cloud to the device as a video stream.

“So it’s just like a zoom call, except you’re talking to a digital person rather than a real person.”

These avatars are used to create dead stars.

Bruce Willis gave the image rights to Deepcake, an artificial intelligence company, so that his AI twin can appear in movies despite having a brain disorder.

Although the technology is still in its infancy, it is possible to see digital versions of human beings becoming more important as the metaverse works on.