CreatorWorld Examines Video Consumption Trends. Industry Responses

CreatorWorld panellists outlined the four main shifts taking place in online video over recent years.

CreatorWorld will be held in conjunction with the Singapore Media Festival.

Niche content is getting more popular. According to Alex Dwek, a Nas Company spokesperson, niche creators will be able to make a significant impact. Steve Crombie from Totem Network shared the same view. “If you’re going to go into any particular area or any genre, be really specific in the thing that you love. If you go ultra broad, generally it’s not going to work.”

The panelists noted that Big Tech companies like Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube prioritized the monetization and promotion of short-form video content to keep their audiences engaged on new platforms. Panellists noticed a trend in which YouTube videos of medium length performed poorly compared with their shorter or longer-form counterparts.

These tech companies that are ad-reliant have to be more concerned about the privacy changes which has largely eliminated the distinctive selling points of their ad service.

Alex Dwek stated, “In the past, we were relying a lot on Facebook ads or Google ads in order to reach people. But in the past two years, Apple changed their privacy rules [on iOS devices]. And now it’s harder to target people. And so the return on the amount of money you spend is getting lower.”

Dwek cited a conversation that he had recently with Netflix executives to show how these companies spend their marketing dollars.

“They said with Korean dramas, one of the interesting things they do now is they go to the Philippines, and they find interesting Facebook groups who are super fans around Korean dramas and they actually sponsor those groups, and do activities and activations within them.” Dwek.