Cream drummer Ginger Baker left just £92,000 in his will despite selling over 35million records

The rock wildman’s incredible lifestyle meant his fortune dwindled before he died.It was thought he died a multi-millionaire until his family revealed he was living on a £150-a-week state pension.

CREAM drummer Ginger Baker left £92,000 in his will despite selling more than 35 million records.

Ginger, real name Peter was once voted “the man least likely” to survive the Sixties.

Ginger — whose only tour demands were “two prostitutes and a limo” — spent years hooked on heroin and booze, gave his 15-year-old son a line of cocaine and had sex with his daughter’s pals.

He was born in Lewisham, South East London and died in October 2019 at age 80.

First wife Liz Finch said: “The devil takes care of his own.”

Probate figures show he left an estate of £132,062, reduced by £40,000 for debts and taxes.

Kudzai Machokoto (4th wife) will receive half. A quarter will go to Kofi (51) and a sixth to Leda (52). Ginette (66) will receive the remaining 12.

The royalties, which include those from his autobiography Hellraiser will also be given to his wife and children.

Ginger co-founded Cream along with Jack Bruce, guitarist Eric Clapton.

