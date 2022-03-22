Crazy Rich Asians 2 – Amy Wang is a New Writer

Warner Bros.’ sequel to the hit romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians” has a new writer in Amy Wang, who takes over after the first film’s writers, Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli, departed over pay disparity issues.

Wang, an Australian-Chinese writer, won the Cannes Lion Award in 2018 for her short movie “Unnatural”she is currently attached as writer-director for a Paramount horror movie. Her TV credits include as story editor for Netflix’s “Brothers Sun” and director of an upcoming episode of Starz’s “Blindspotting.”

Wang will be joining the team in “Crazy Rich Asians”Jon M. Chu, original cast members Constance Wu and Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh are all included in this group. It is unclear at this point whether Wang’s screenplay will be a direct adaptation of the novel “China Rich Girlfriend,” Kevin Kwan’s sequel to the “Crazy Rich Asians”The 2018 film is based on a novel.

“It’s a very complicated process because, visually, sometimes a novel doesn’t make as much sense as it would on the screen in a direct adaptation,”Golding stated in a 2020 Digital Spy Interview. “So you have to really change it up to make it interesting,”

A sequel to “Crazy Rich Asians”Warner Bros. immediately gave the green light to the film after the success of the original, which grossed $174.5million in North America. The first American film to be released since 1993. “The Joy Luck Club”25 years before the film featured an Asian writer and director, it renewed Hollywood’s demand for better representation of AAPIs in television and films.

After a Hollywood Reporter expose, Adele Lim received roughly a eighth of the amount that Peter Chiarelli was paid to write, development plans fell apart. “Crazy Rich Asians,”Warner Bros. explained that Lim had made her feature debut with this film, while Chiarelli was an experienced film director dating back to 2009. “The Proposal.”

Lim left the sequel, and has since written the Disney animated film script. “Raya and the Last Dragon”She is currently attached to write a Disney film and will also direct a Lionsgate comedy project starring Ashley Park.

Kaplan/Perrone, Jackoway Austin, Tyerman represent Wang. Deadline first reported this deal.