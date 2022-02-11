Crazy Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks might be true, Deadpool creator says

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next big Marvel movie to hit theaters. It will help the studio redefine the MCU with yet another massive multiverse event, just like Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks indicate the film will be even more ambitious than the last Spider-Man movie.

Also like No Way Home, we’re now witnessing a massive barrage of Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors. But Marvel has been able to keep secrets better than Sony. Some of the bigger Doctor Strange 2 surprises might have leaked, but we lack the definitive proof that we had for No Way Home. That said, one Marvel insider thinks some of the crazy Doctor Strange 2 cameos are real. Or, at least, that they should be real. Before we move on, we should warn you that massive spoilers might follow below.

Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks

We have seen all sorts of crazy Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks since early 2020. The movie was in pre-production at the time, before the pandemic. Some of those cameo rumors returned last year, as Marvel completed the first phase of shooting. Then, last fall, we actually got a few massive Multiverse of Madness plot leaks that hinted at similar lists of surprise cameos.

But then something unexpected happened. Marvel postponed the Doctor Strange 2 release date because the movie needed extensive reshoots. Marvel had to fix the story and add more cameos, reports revealed. These reshoots took place from October to late December. And then we witnessed another wave of big cameo leaks.

With all of that in mind, it’s easy to see why Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors often conflict. Some say that Tom Cruise is in the movie playing Iron Man, others deny them. Some say Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine; others say he isn’t. Add Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man or John Krasinski’s Mister Fantastic/Captain America rumors, and you get similar results.

The good news is that, unlike with No Way Home, Doctor Strange 2 can have as many massive cameos as Marvel wants to put in. But not all of those characters will get as much as screen time as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did in No Way Home. Therefore, if any of these leaks are accurate, Marvel is going to give fans a lot to get excited about.

Rob Liefeld is all in for amazing cameos

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld was a guest of YouTuber Kristian Harloff, where he talked about the upcoming Doctor Strange 2 movie. He said there’s no better film to promote Deadpool than Multiverse of Madness. He then dove into the Multiverse of Madness leaks.

He said that he is aware of all the Doctor Strange 2 leaks, as Marvel is conducting plenty of test screenings for the movie. Liefeld added that Disney is likely seeking to replicate the recent success of No Way Home, and the only way to do that is to deliver the same kind of crazy cameos that will surprise fans, especially moviegoers who don’t keep up with spoilers and those that choose to avoid them completely.

The Deadpool creator did not specify which Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are accurate. But he said that it’s “safe to say” that some of the stuff that leaked is happening. That’s an easy way to answer a question about cameos in a multiverse movie. Either way, he’s not wrong.

Why Marvel needs the cameo surprises

Marvel could literally throw anything it wants in Doctor Strange 2. The cameos might leak or they might not, but they’ll certainly surprise fans. Additionally, Marvel needs Multiverse of Madness to act as a glue between all the Marvel stories that aren’t part of the MCU.

Disney purchased Fox a few years ago, so now Marvel owns the rights for the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool. All these superheroes will come to the MCU in the coming years. And all the Doctor Strange 2 cameos should help Marvel reconcile the timelines.

Put differently, Multiverse of Madness can confirm that Fox’s cinematic universe is different from Marvel’s. Yet some of those actors can play variants of the same characters for the MCU. The best example of that is Ryan Reynolds, who will reprise his Deadpool role for the MCU.

To hear Liefeld’s full take on the crazy Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks, check out the interview below (starting at the 42:30 minute mark):