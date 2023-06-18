Crabbing Pushed Jake Anderson To Limits He Never Thought Were Possible

Crabbing also benefited Jake Anderson in another way: it helped him change his life for the better. As chronicled in his book “Relapse,” prior to being hired by Captain Sig Hansen as a greenhorn on the F/V Northwestern, Anderson battled a drug addiction and was living on the street. However, his priorities quickly changed after delving into the world of crab fishing on the Bering Sea.

Anderson told Hollywood Soapbox, “For me and for the viewers, it was a deep moment. It wasn’t just a job from a fishing boat.” He said in a separate interview with PC Principle, “I got a job with Sig and I just started making these dreams and goals. With my story, you watched this kid grow from being homeless with a dream to someone with goals who kept achieving, moving forward and became a man who is now married.”

Of course, things weren’t always easy for Anderson. This was especially true when he received devastating news about his father while out at sea. However, he was able to lean on his crabbing family for support, and, with the blessing of Hansen, took advantage of a fishing expedition in Norway to learn more about his paternal roots.