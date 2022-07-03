Covid, the’super-booster” vaccine that protects against Omicron as well as sub-strains cases, is set to be available to half of Brits

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien

The super booster vaccines COVID will be available to millions of Brits beginning in autumn, according to reports.

The jab is designed to protect against Omicron strain and will be given to around 30 million over-50s

Moderna claims that the super-booster is five times more potent than the original vaccination. Drug regulators are expected to give the green light within weeks. Mail on Sunday reports.

It is unofficially named 214 and uses mRNA molecules to programme the immune system to protect against two types of Covid – the original Wuhan strain and Omicron.

It happens as Omicron infections rise again, with infection levels increasing by almost a quarter last week.

They are still below the March peak figures.

Last Friday, the influential European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it believed Moderna’s new vaccine “may provide some advantages in widening the immune response”In recipients

It said “bivalent vaccines could be considered … for use as boosters”.

The company is already believed to have had talks with UK health chiefs regarding the 214 jab.

Moderna’s chief physician, Dr Paul Burton said that there is a “definite interest” from the UK in buying its new vaccine, the Telegraph reports.

Last month, Moderna released positive results showing the so-called super jab gave strong protection against Omicron BA4 and BA5 – the two sub-variants that are driving the current wave of infection.

Dr. Burton stated: “I think the conclusions are that boosting … with 214, really could be a turning point in our fight against the SARS-Cov-2 virus.”

It comes after survivors of the Omicron Covid wave were warned they won’t be able to fend off new strains of the bug circulating.

A study by Imperial College London found those who had previous Omicron illness were not immune to catching it again, including the older BA.1 and BA.2 versions, and newer BA.4 and BA.5 strains.

That’s despite the fact they had an immune boost against previous strains, such as Delta and Alpha.

Professor Danny Altmann, from Imperial’s Department of Immunology and Inflammation, said: “Not only can it break through vaccine defences, it looks to leave very few of the hallmarks we’d expect on the immune system.

“It’s more stealthy than previous variants and flies under the radar, so the immune system is unable to remember it.”

He also stressed the importance of vaccines in protecting against severe diseases and death.

Moderna is already said to have held talks with UK health chiefs about dishing out the 214 jab

