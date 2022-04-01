Covid Testing of Live Fish by Medical Workers During the Shanghai Outbreak

Video of medical professionalsA Covid swab test is being done on fish at a fish market.

Internet users asked if Shanghai went too far to stop the virus from spreading.

Chinese authorities have linked past cases of virus to everything, from frozen food to parcels.

In China, a video showing medical staff performing a COVID-19-test on a live fish at the Shanghai wet markets has gone viral. This has led to internet users asking whether the government has gone too far to fight the virus.

The clip shows a doctor inserting a cotton swab in the mouth of a fish to check for Covid.

“Please don’t let go of it,”The local fishmonger is informed by the medical worker wearing full-body protection.

“Don’t worry, it won’t bite you,”The fishmonger replies with a laugh.

Changsha Broadcasting Station picked up the video and This video has been viewed more than 2.3 millions times.On the



Streaming



platform Haokan alone. It circulated since then on many Chinese social media platforms, including China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo.

“And what will they do if the test turns out to be positive? Will it have to be put in quarantine?”Haokan viewers commented. Others thought it was a “joke”You can also find out more about a “waste of resources.”

It may not seem surprising to perform a COVID-19 testing on a live fish in China, given how authorities have tried to link virus cases with everything from frozen food to air mail. Last November, Dalian, the port city, has stopped its frozen food tradeChina Post, a state-owned company, stated that the Covid epidemic was under control. It would test all mail from overseasBefore releasing them for delivery. The following is the CDCThere is no evidence to suggest that either way can transmit infection.

Shanghai, which is a financial hub with 26 million inhabitants, is seeing a rise in the number of virus cases. To facilitate mass testing, the city has been divided along the Huangpu River into two parts. This allows for residents to test on both sides at different times. Lockdown strict.

According to the, Shanghai saw 4,144 cases of asymptomatic Covid and 358 cases of symptomatic Covid on Thursday. Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.