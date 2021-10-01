Covid pill could reduce the chance of getting a virus infection by half

The COVID pill could cut down on your chance of dying or being admitted to the hospital by half. “game-changing”Trial results were found.

In a study, US drug companies Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck revealed that their antiviral drug Molnupiravir reduced severe Covid rates by 50%.

1 Molnupiravir is a drug that interferes with the virus’s genetic codes and forces it to make mistakes. Credit: AFP

After a positive test, it could be the first approved pill for Covid-high risk patients to use at home.

The UK’s antivirals taskforce – which hopes to get two drugs in use by the end of the year – is in talks with the manufacturers about a deal.

Dr Daria Hazuda, vice-president of research at Merck, said: “This is a very exciting day for patients in the global fight against Covid.

“It is the first antiviral that has shown efficacy in the outpatient setting for Covid. I think that’s game-changing.”

The study results were based on drug tests performed on 775 patients who had tested positive but not yet been diagnosed with the virus.

These results showed that 7.3% of people given Molnupiravir ended in hospitalization, compared to 14.1 % of people who were not.

The results were so positive that the companies decided to end the trial before schedule. They will now apply for a US license from drug regulators.

A first of its kind, the drug works by forcing errors into the coronavirus’s genetics when it reproduces.

It stops the virus’s ability to multiply quickly and cripples it. This prevents it from taking root in the body.

The UK’s scientists were happy to hear the news, however they stated that the drug must be directed at the most vulnerable.

Professor Peter Horby of the University of Oxford stated: “Quite a lot of people need to be treated to prevent one hospitalisation or death.”

And Dr Peter English (ex-chair of the British Medical Association) added: “In my opinion, these drugs might have a role if you can first identify people at risk of more serious disease.”

