Covid pandemic will go on for another YEAR, says vaccine boss

THE Covid-19 pandemic is set to go on for another year as vaccines still need to be given out to all countries, one expert has warned.

Millions of vaccines have been given to the UK, with 44.6 million Brits receiving two doses.

2 Vaccines are being delivered across the UK but other countries don’t have large supplies

2 Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel said it’s likely that we will end up in a situation similar to the flu by the end of next year Credit: AFP

This week 12-15 year olds were able to get their jabs – with the most vulnerable also now being called up to have the vaccine.

Many low-income countries, however, are still waiting for vaccines while the UK accelerates its vaccine rollout.

All the UK’s citizens have received jabs from Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca.

Moderna’s chief executive stated that vaccines will soon be available to everyone.

CEO, Stéphane Bancel said it’s likely that we will end up in a situation similar to the flu by the end of next year.

Meaning that coronavirus could still be spreading up until the end of 2022.

“If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated”, he told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

He also advised people to get the vaccine, warning that they could face a difficult winter ahead if they didn’t.

You have two options: get vaccinated to enjoy a healthy winter. Or you don’t do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital.”

Mr Bancel did however claim that those who chose not to have a vaccine will have ‘natural’ immunisation as they will likely catch the Delta strain.

ANTIBODIES

It is thought that ‘natural immunity’ to Covid lasts around six months.

You will develop antibodies if you have already been infected with the virus.

If you have ever been infected with the virus, it is recommended that you still receive the vaccine. However, the chance of you getting it again is very low.

Although vaccines may not be 100% effective, they have been shown to protect millions of people from severe Covid-19.

This week, it was reported that pregnant women who receive the Covid vaccine transmit their antibodies to their children.

Research has shown that the protective antibodies are passed on to babies by women who have received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Since April, women in Britain are eligible for the vaccine along with the rest of their age.

It is hoped the findings will encourage more pregnant women to get vaccinated as many have shown a reluctance to get the Covid jab.

Public Health England’s most recent data shows that just 10% have applied for an appointment since July.