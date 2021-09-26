COVID-19 Prompted Many Americans to Take Better Care of Themselves: Survey

Nothing like a global pandemic to make folks try to improve their health.

According to a new survey, eight in 10 Americans say they are working on their physical well-being during the COVID-19 epidemic and taking literal steps to improve it.

The report canvassed 13,000 people in 24 countries, and found the coronavirus jump-started 81% of respondents to get more exercise and eat more responsibly.

Internationally, 56% of respondents can now run or exercise longer without feeling winded, while 48% said they have lost weight.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on in partnership with Herbalife Nutrition and the Council for Responsible Nutrition. It found the average was working to improve in three areas: exercise, healthy eating and using fitness apps.

Taking walks during lunch breaks, using vitamins and dietary supplements and eating less junk food were also mentioned as ways in which respondents were working to improve their overall health.