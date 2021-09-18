Courtney Waldrop Bids A Heartbreaking ‘Bye Bye’!!

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop opened up on social media, revealing that her family is preparing to say “bye-bye” very soon. There’s a change on the horizon for the Waldrop’s, and it’s been brewing for a long time now. What is the future for the family that was once reality TV?

Courtney Waldrop reveals it’s time for a change.

In a new Instagram post, Courtney shares a big announcement about her family’s current situation. She’s been posting regular updates about their home renovation and recently revealed that she and her husband Eric have been sleeping on the floor. Things are changing now, and she and Eric can finally get rid of the floor bed.

She shared a couple of photos of the kids jumping from the couch to a mattress on the floor. They’re clearly having a blast together. But it’s almost time for the mattress fun to come to an end.

Courtney writes, “In less than a week, Eric and I will have our own bedroom!!!🙌🏻🛌🙌🏻 The mattress on the floor in these pictures that the sextuplets are using as a trampoline is our BED🤪 And has been since we moved back into this house from the mobile home. We have now been on the floor, pull out couches, blow-up mattress to a mattress in the playroom that the kids use as a wrestling mat during the day🙈, So after three years of no bedroom, I can say a room of our own is just around the corner🙌🏻.”

She adds a message for the kids, writing, “Have fun, kids, because this mattress is about to go bye-bye!!🤗”

Sweet Home Sextuplets fans are thrilled for the family.

In response to Courtney’s new post, TLC fans comment and let her know how happy they are for this upcoming change. One writes, “Can’t imagine how excited you and Eric must be about having your own bedroom again. It must have seemed like forever! Happy for y’all!! ❤️”

Plenty of others are sharing similar comments. It looks like Courtney’s followers are all excited to hear this news. Courtney should post another update soon to let her fans know when things are back to normal.

Courtney is a favorite of fans, as many follow her on social media. As you may know, the family has opted out of another season of Sweet Home Sextuplets. Fans can follow the family on Instagram and YouTube.

So, are you excited for Courtney and Eric Waldrop’s lives to go back to normal? What do you think of the adorable photos showing the sextuplets bouncing on a mattress? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments.