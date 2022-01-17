Courteney cox would be open to another friends reunion? Here’s What She Says

One of the greatest blessings of 2021 was the casting of FriendsFinally, we were reunited to share our memories and answer any questions about the epic. ‘90s sitcom. Friends: The Reunion was 17 years in the making, as fans wanted more of the six Central Perk patrons pretty much immediately after the series’In 2004, the final and 10th seasons were wrapped. You say that we make this reunion a regular thing? Reunite the band more often than every few decades. Courteney cox recently offered her opinion.

Courteney Cox played Monica Gellar on FriendsShe was well-known for her obsession with cleanliness and shrill catch phrases. “I know!” What Cox doesn’t know, however, is whether or not the friends ever will reunite on-screen again, and apparently it’s not something she’s been asked about since Friends: The ReunionHit HBO Max. Promoting the new ScreamMovie on the British morning program Lorraine Cox stated that the 2021 Special may have given fans everything they wanted.

Oh I didn’t even think about that. Nobody asks anymore. They seem to have had enough. I mean, we can’t do another one, we’ll be too old.

It is certainly not the solution. FriendsFanatic wanted to know. I believe that I speak for many people when i say that I could never get enough. Let’s say that Ross and Rachel had a break. It’s been nearly 25 years since Ross started pleading his case, and viewers are still passionately defending both sides of that argument. The FriendsLoyal customers can never have enough.

I’m not even sure what Courteney Cox means by the suggestion that they’d be too old for another reunion. In my admittedly biased opinion, the cast will likely continue to get sweeter and funnier as time goes on, and I’m pitching it now: “The One Where They All Turn 90.” It is surprising that Cox hadn’t been asked about the possibility of another reunion, after fans clamored for more than a decade to get the first one. Perhaps viewers don’t want to push their luck or are simply basking in relief that we finally got one.

Friends: The Reunion reunited Courteney Cox with David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, who hadn’t been all together on screen since “The Last One.” The reunion featured appearances by some of the sitcom’s many A-list guest stars, including Reese Witherspoon and Tom Selleck, as well as fan favorite recurring stars like James Michael Tyler, who died shortly after in October 2021, and Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Ross and Monica’s parents.

There were some great moments at the reunion: Lisa Kudrow performing with Lady Gaga in a fashion show; Lisa Kudrow performing with Lady Gaga in a performance of “Smelly Cat,”An emotional return to the famous set, and the revelation that Jennifer Aniston was in real-life a crush on David Schwimmer back in the day.

Courteney will hopefully reconsider the possibility to rejoin her former castmates sometime in the future. Never say never, right? All 10 seasons are available until then. FriendsAs well as Friends: The ReunionYou can stream them on HBO Max. For more information, see our 2022 TV Schedule.