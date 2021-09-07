Couple that Lost their Son To Covid Got Overwhelmed By Winning Lottery Twice In Two Weeks!!

After every pain, there is always a sweet time waiting. Heartbroken from the loss of their beloved son to covid-19, an Errex couple is now organizing a “big memorial” after winning two consecutive lotteries in two weeks.

After the tragic loss of their son, the bittersweet success of winning two lotteries has managed to pull a smile on the faces of the old couple. Susan Slater and her husband went through a storm of tragic events after the loss of their beloved son, Steve, who succumbed to the pandemic. It seemed like black clouds surrounded the couple. However, darkness ends in a world full of light. So, the couple too got something unimaginable recently.

The old lady and her husband each won a lottery worth 1000 euros in their People’s Postcode Lottery draw organized on July 15. The couple was overwhelmed on winning the prize, however, more surprises were on the way. It seems like God is trying to compensate for the loss of their son with materialistic happiness. A fortnight later, the couple won a bumper prize of 30,000 euros.

As per the latest reports, Mrs. Slater revealed that her close neighbors on Canvey Island are helping her out by organizing a grand celebration to remember her son with his two children. She expressed her feelings and said, “We are going to organize a grand memorial for my son. We want him to celebrate properly.” She further added that tons of other people are assisting her to tailor a remarkable celebration.

Recalling every moment with her son, she wants everyone close to them to join the party and raise the glass in the name of her son, Steve. On winning the big prize money, she revealed, “When I got the call for the lottery thing, I told my closest ones that I won 1000 euros and I informed them that this is surely a wind-up and someone is winding me up!” “Nowhere in my imagination did I think I was going to grab such huge prize money.”

When she was interviewed about how she will use the prize money, she revealed the grand treat she was ready to organize for her daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also claimed that she will definitely move out on a vacation with her husband.