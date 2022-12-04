Couple Reunites at WWE are a fan favorite

Fans are asking if this means that one of WWE’s most loved on-screen couples is returning to TV. It’s As The Cageside Chairs Notes, Dexter Lumis was reunited with Indi Hartwell at the WWE NXT Live Event in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday. Since April, when Lumis was released by WWE from his contract, the couple have been kept apart. Hartwell and the stalker-centric character have since been reunited with WWE. However, Hartwell only saw one segment of his TV appearance before they split again.

They may be ending their separation with them publicly hugging in the ring Friday. Lumis (real life Samuel Shaw) won his match, while Hartwell (real live Samantha De Martin) crawled into a ring in imitation of Lumis. After the match, they joined forces to celebrate. Although this may have seemed like a one-off event for live events, it was advertised on a official WWE account. This aligns well with Lumis’ current storyline.

Samuels was rehired by WWE in August. His character, however, has not been “invading” The company has been hosting events for many months. He was seen sneaking into arenas in the background during segments. He attacked and kidnapped The Miz repeatedly, and was captured once while trying see Hartwell during an episode. Episode NXT. What It turned out to have been a complicated storyline. The end result was Lumis defeating The Miz in Monday’s evening episode of Raw And “earning” He signed a WWE contract. Hartwell can now reunite him on TV.