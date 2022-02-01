Couple got married in a snowstorm with their wedding guests

Adam and Sally Irujo were married during a snowstorm that ravaged the East Coast.

When the snow fell on the couple, they were forced to stay in a hotel that had 40 guests. They decided to venture out into winter blizzard.

After they tied the knot, they celebrated by having a mini-snowball battle.

A Boston-based couple tied the knot in the middle of a blizzard hammering the East Coast on Saturday.

Adam Irujo and Sally met five years back. Insider heard that their wedding at Rhode Island’s library was almost cancelled when heavy snowfall hit the area.

They said that the blizzard with winds of 40 miles per hour swept through their hotel room and snowed them in together. “There was a no driving ban, so we were literally snowed in, nobody could come and nobody could go,”Adam, who works in a power company, stated.

They didn’t plan on dealing with extreme weather. They said that they had reserved the venue a year ahead of the temperature rising to a more comfortable 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We were joking for the whole year, there’s going to be a blizzard, and sure as can be it’s literally the blizzard of the year,”Adam said.





Adam’s father officiated the spur-of-the moment ceremony in the snow.



Powder Wagon Vans







They said that they received a call on Friday from the venue, advising them to move everything to Sunday because of the possibility of severe weather.

They agreed. However, as they sat down with their guests in the hotel, a plan quickly developed to go out into the storm to hold that ceremony they have always wanted in front. “favorite people.”

“My dad said, ‘We got nothing to do, do you want to do a ceremony?'” Adam, 32, said.





Sally, Adam, and their wedding guests trekked two blocks through the snow.



Courtesy Sally Irujo







The entire wedding party dressed up in snowsuits, and walked two blocks to the venue in order to have a spur of the moment wedding.

“We had nothing else to do so why not,”Sally laughed. Adam’s dad was always going to officiate and was ready with the legal paperwork. Sally laughed.

Despite the severe weather, the Irujo’s still looked the part. Sally wore the same cream skirt that she wore to rehearsal dinner. She teamed it with a white sweater and tucked her hair under a cream-colored hat. “I actually had snow pants on my way over for the first 10th of a mile,”Sally, aged 30, stated that she wanted them to be taken off for the actual ceremony.

Adam, however, surprised everyone at the altar by revealing a suit under his snowboarding gear.

To top off the celebrations, the couple said everyone ended up playing in the snow — they were also keen to start a snowball fight once they’d officially said yes. “Adam actually fired the first shot at me,”Sally stated. “But it was so hard to do anything out there, if you didn’t have goggles it was hard to see, it was crazy.”

This isn’t the first time that wild weather has played a role in their relationship. Adam told Sally that he proposed in the middle of torrential rainstorms a year and half ago.

“We don’t have too many days off together so I had to propose that day, I was like a year and a half overdue for the proposing anyways,”Adam said. “I wanted to keep having these crazy adventures, I don’t know anybody else like her,”He concluded.

Sally stated that she imagined getting married. “barefoot on a beach in a loose flowy dress”Adam and she were both thrilled when they were little.

The couple hopes to have less extreme weather while on their February honeymoon in Bermuda. Sally stated that it would be perfect. “because Adam doesn’t do too well in the heat.”