Couple buy apartment on a cruise ship – and it’s already made them £1million

A couple from the United States who purchased a luxury apartment aboard a cruise ship have said that they’ve already earned money on their purchase – before even setting off on the voyage.

Misty Frost and her partner Dean Brederson were two of the first people to buy a cabin on the new MV Narrative – a mega cruise ship with 500 private rooms and apartments.

The couple, from Salt Lake City, initially paid $3million (£2.4million) for a 720 square feet one-bedroom cabin.

The couple’s cabin will include a closet with a built-in shelf, two bathrooms and a balcony.

Frost, 52 told of the Daily Mail“It’s not just a place for me to rest or watch television, I want ownership.

The ship’s design is incredible and the features on board are truly amazing. You will buy into the floating city vision.

Residents will also have 24-hour room services and access to a variety of amenities, including a private kitchen, gym and spa.

On board there will be 20 bars and restaurants. Swimming A pool, an elementary school, a public library, a movie theater, and a bank are all included in the package. Whisky bar.

She said: “The world’s size is also incredibly attractive to me.”

It’s expensive to visit most countries around the world.

The couple’s friends and relatives have asked why they spent so much. Money On the small cabin

However, the couple said the cabin has since been valued at $4.3million (£3.4million), despite not setting sail until 2025.

Misty and Dean may have paid a price that seems outrageous, but they aren’t alone in having bought a condo on a ship.

Austin Wells bought a Studio Flat on the MV Narrative.

Instead of forking out millions, Wells paid $300,000 (£246,465) for a 12-year lease, which was cheaper than buying in San Diego where he lives.

Wells told the story of Wells at 28.CBNC: “The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world.

This is the first time that a person can have an ordinary job, and consider living and working from a floating complex.

The cruise ship will be home to around 1,000 residents when it launches in 2025.

Storylines boss Punton expects the ship to be docked at each port for around three to five days.

Passengers can expect to explore bucket-list destinations such as Rome, Naples and Venice as well as the seaside towns of Spari and Marsala.

Meredith Shay – a former NBC anchor – is also buying an apartment on board the vessel. Flights to the Right attendant, has booked a room on the new ship too.

