Country star Mickey Guyton ‘heavily drank & went into deep depression’ before finding big success with Remember Her Name

COUNTRY star Mickey Guyton “heavily drank and went into a deep depression” before finding big success with her new album, Remember Her Name.

The Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter exclusively spoke to Central Recorder about her long road to mainstream prosperity – which was not in fact “overnight” as some people believe it to be.

Mickey Guyton 'heavily drank and went into a depression' before finding mainstream success

The singer made history in 2021 as the first Black solo female country artist to be nominated at the Grammys

The What Are You Gonna Tell Her? songstress’ passionate fanbase stick up for her when some label the fame Mickey, 37, has acquired in recent years as “overnight.”

“It makes me feel so good when fans acknowledge this wasn’t an overnight success. When I read that… no no no.

“Even getting the Best New Artist nominee, it was like 10 years, new artist?” Mickey informed Central Recorder that her 2021 nomination for the Academy Of Country Music Awards was for her.

She continued: “I’m really not new but maybe to some people I’m new. That was the message I needed to keep in mind. It’s been some pounding of the pavement for me.

“So to even see these ‘yeses’ happen, I’m like ‘hold up, are you sure? No are you sure you’re sure? You said yes? Say that again!’”

She opened up about her desire to stop music in 2019 and made history as the first Black solo female artist nominated for a country category at The Grammys.

“They said ‘no’ and I kept trying. And I had people and my management team who supported me for so long and I didn’t want to disappoint them. And to cope with it, I drank… a lot.

“Like, A LOT a lot. Like, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot. And I wasn’t sleeping for years. I was up at 3, 4, 5, 6 in the morning. I would be up from the hours of 3-6 just thinking,” Mickey said.

She continued: “Even way before 2019, I considered quitting many times. And every year around January I would have a meeting with the record label and break down like a broken person and just tell them ‘I don’t know what to do.’

“And they didn’t have the answers either. I played them my song Rosé thinking it was the most radio-friendly, commercial song that I could possibly make. And they still said ‘no.’

“That put me in a space where I literally had nothing left. And I went through a big depression. And that made me realize the one thing I never did was stand up for myself.”

Mickey revealed that once she “finally stood up” for herself, she was able to get the “clarity” she needed.

‘CREATING INCLUSIVE COUNTRY MUSIC’

“I was in therapy. I quit drinking. The clarity that I gained was amazing. I saw everything clearly, and realized the power of being me.

“That’s what people want. It made me a stronger person,” The Texas native spoke out.

Now that she’s on the other side and finding long-deserved success, Mickey says it’s been both “empowering and freeing” to have formed her own path in the tough music industry.

“I get to focus on creating the music I want to make. Everyone’s invited to this table. Everyone is invited to the table.

“That’s the country music I want to listen to. I want to listen to inclusive country music,” The Love My Hair songwriter concluded.

Just one year after her decision to quit music, Mickey was nominated as Best Country Solo Performance in November 2020. This nomination was for Black Like Me.

Following her historic nomination, Mickey told CMT: “I am speechless. This nomination is a reminder to never stop fighting for your truth.

“I can’t think of a better song to make history with than ‘Black Like Me’ and I hope that I can continue to help open doors for other women and people who look like me.”

MICKEY’S BIGGEST YEAR YET

To add to exciting year, the new mom welcomed her first son, Grayson, in January with her husband, Grant Savoy, whom she married in 2017.

Though she has released various EP’s in the past, Mickey will be releasing her debut studio album, Remember Her Name, on September 24, 2021.

Mickey made part of the album at home due to the pandemic and wrote some of it on her bedroom floor.

The record includes singles What Are You Gonna Tell Her?, Black Like Me, a re-recorded version of her 2015 single Better Than You Left Me as well as a cover of Beyonce’s 2008 hit, If I Were A Boy.

The star's latest album, Remember Her Name, comes out on September 24, 2021

The singer recorded part of the new record in her home due to the Covid pandemic

Mickey was both nominated and performed her song Black Like Me at the 2021 Grammys

She explained that she was not an 'overnight success' and worked hard at her career for more than a decade

