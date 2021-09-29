Country Music Star Alan Jackson Announces Degenerative Nerve Condition

Country music star Alan Jackson said he’s been living with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Country music star Alan Jackson revealed that he has been suffering from Charcot-MarieTooth disease for many years.

Jackson, 62, opened up about living with the condition for the past decade during an interview broadcast Tuesday with Jenna Bush Hager on NBC News’ “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.”

“I have this nephropathy and neurological disease,” He said. “It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy.

“There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years,” he continued Tuesday. “And it’s getting more and more obvious. I can see that I am stumbling on stage. Now I have trouble standing up in front of the microphone and I feel very uncomfortable.

The disease is not deadly, he told “TODAY.”

“I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back,” Jackson added. “I think that’s kinda cheesy. And I’m not saying I won’t be able to tour. I’ll try to do as much as I can.”

The disease “is a group of inherited disorders that cause nerve damage… mostly in the arms and legs,” according to the Mayo Clinic. The Mayo Clinic states that symptoms usually affect the feet, legs, but can also affect the hands and arms.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it is most commonly diagnosed in adolescence and sometimes in mid-life.