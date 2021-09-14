Counting On : Why has the Duggar Family Disappeared From Social Media?

Counting on Fans want to find out where Josiah Duggar is in 2021. The couple isn’t very active on social media, which is concerning to some of their followers. Now, fans are asking more questions about the pair’s social media silence. So, what’s going on with Josiah, Lauren, and their 22-month-old daughter Bella?

Counting On couple disappears

Josiah or Lauren aren’t currently on social media. They used to share lots of updates on Instagram and stories that gave their fans a peek into their lives.

Now, they’ve gone silent. They haven’t posted on Instagram in nearly a year. Their last post was on November 8, 2020, in honor of Bella’s first birthday. Since then, they haven’t shared any photos on their stories or main page.

Without Counting on airing on TLC anymore, fans have no idea what’s going on with the couple. Fans are extremely concerned about this.

When Josiah and Lauren left social media, they didn’t make an announcement or anything. They didn’t say they would be taking a break or that anything had happened. They just disappeared from Instagram.

Are Josiah and Lauren Duggar alive today?

As mentioned, Josiah and Lauren haven’t posted since November. However, they did surface on someone else’s social media page. A few photos were shared by Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s Instagram account. Surprisingly Josiah, Lauren, and Bella made an appearance.

Fans worry about Josiah Lauren

Fans have expressed their concern about Josiah’s and Lauren’s disappearances on social media. While many other Duggar relatives have been posting on social media for years, Josiah, as well as Lauren, seem to have disappeared.

On Duggar Bates Confessions, a fan submitted a post about Josiah and Lauren’s social media silence. They wrote: “It worries me a bit, to be honest.”

The post’s comments section has been filled with fans who agree with the sentiments expressed in the post. Fans speculate that the couple may have stopped posting on social networks because of the backlash they received.

Josiah, Lauren, and others shared their miscarriage. Critics and fans criticized them for the way they handled it. Many of the other posts that they shared were also subject to negative comments. One fan wrote: “Y’all bullied Lauren the moment she got on Instagram. Why would she be active?”

Are you concerned about Josiah Duggar and Lauren Duggar’s future in 2021? Do you think they’ll eventually return to social networking? We’d love to hear your comments.

Check back for the most recent Duggar family news. TV Shows Ace.