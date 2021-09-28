Could The Resident’s Morris Chestnut Return As Cain After The Season 5 Premiere? Here’s What The Producer Says

It looks like fans don’t have to fret just yet about the lack of Cain, insofar as he won’t be gone forever! Meanwhile, The Resident is looking a little short-staffed this season, as on top of Morris Chestnut’s new role, Emily VanCamp exited the series ahead of Season 5. The season premiere seemed to have set up VanCamp’s exit as nurse practitioner Nic Nevin. In the episode, Nic went on a spa trip, leaving Conrad to tend to their daughter GiGi by himself for a few days.

Nic is supposed to be coming home soon, but in a Season 4 promo, Conrad, while holding his daughter, opened the door to two cops, indicating it is likely not good news. A likely cause for Nic’s departure? A car crash that will inevitably leave GiGi motherless, and Conrad without the love of his life. I’m not ready for what’s to come, if that’s the case.