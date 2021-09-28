Costco List Of Items Under Limitations Here’s The Complete List!

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, retail and grocery stores placed purchase limitations on essential products like toilet paper, as several customers were stockpiling. However, the limits were lifted once the pandemic was under control. Costco now has to deal with a variety of problems, so it reissued purchase restrictions for certain items.

Costco Limits The Number Of Essential Items Customers Can Buy

On Thursday, Costco’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti announced the company is “putting some [purchase] limitations on key items.” Some of these “key items” Galanti referred to include toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, and high-demand cleaning products. However, during his announcement about Costco’s new purchase limitations, Galanti did not specify how many of each item customers would be able to buy. Some people believe the restrictions will be similar to Costco’s first round of purchase limits.

A year ago, Costco limited the amount of toilet paper, cleaning products, etc., customers could buy because “there was a shortage of merchandise,” Galanti explained. Because they were worried about the coronavirus, many people had started stockpiling products before the pandemic. Costco was forced by the high number of people who bought toilet paper and paper towels to limit their purchases. Costco’s purchase restrictions are now different.

Costco limits item purchases.

Despite the vaccine and declining case numbers, the coronavirus is still the reason for purchase restrictions at Costco. Galanti explained that there’s “plenty of merchandise, but there are two or three-week delays on getting it delivered.” Apparently, there’s “a limit on short term changes to trucking and delivery needs of the suppliers” at Costco.

According to Galanti, Costco’s supply chain is challenged by the pandemic, which has led to increased costs similar as well. Products deemed “essential” aren’t the only items that have lengthy delivery wait times. Galanti also revealed that Costco’s private label brands are struggling to meet the stores’ demand. Galanti asked customers to be patient with online orders as Costco works to resolve the problem.

What’s Costco doing to improve this situation?

There is a positive note to the purchase limit situation at Costco, as the company is taking steps to ensure customers can buy what they need. Galanti revealed that Costco has begun ordering its shipments earlier than normal to ensure it is fully stocked.

Costco chartering three ocean vessels was another step it took to avoid purchasing restrictions in the long term. Galanti noted the ocean vessels will transport containers between Asia and the United States and Canada, carrying “800 to 1,000 containers at a time. “