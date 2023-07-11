Costco customers fear that the cupboard staple which’spices up any meal,’ has been discontinued.

COSTCO customers have been worried that their favorite spicy product was discontinued when it vanished from the shelves.

This item is popular among vegans and vegetarians because it contains no dairy.

2 Costco was known to sell Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce, which is a dairyless version of the traditional condiment Credit: Getty

2 This version is made with avocado oil, cayenne and pepper. Credit: Primal Kitchen

Costco has been known to sell Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce, which is a dairyless version of the traditional condiment.

Avocado oil and cayenne are both present in the sauce.

Costco offered the two-pack of sauces for just $9.99, which fans thought was a good deal.

This is the reason why it is more expensive than other brands of buffalo sauce on the market. Costco’s price is incredible. “The price for one bottle is about $7 in most stores,” wrote a person on Reddit.

Primal kitchen sauce has also been praised for the quality of its ingredients and taste.

I like this product. One person commented that the price was better here than at Whole Foods and Walmart.

It was really good,” another wrote. Another wrote, “It was delicious.”

Others have said they couldn’t find the sauce.

“I haven’t seen it at mine,” one person commented.

It’s obvious that they no longer carry it. This was something I purchased twice. Great deal too. Only through their website can you get it for the smaller, more expensive bottle. “Really good stuff,” wrote another.

Costco was contacted for an update on Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce by the U.S. Sun.

