CoryxKenshin, FusionZGamer and Five Nights At Freddy’s: Are they in the movie?

Are CoryxKenshin and FusionZGamer in the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie? HITC investigates.

Video-game-to-movie adaptations are nothing new but there have been a number of titles over the years that fans have demanded finally get the treatment, including Five Nights At Freddy’s. The fans’ prayers have been heard, as Blumhouse, along with director Emma Tammi, has created a horror film based on this iconic franchise. The film is scheduled to debut in cinemas on October 27, 2023 and will also be broadcast on Peacock. Fans are excited to see Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. On the other hand, audiences have been eager to learn of potential YouTuber cameos, so are CoryxKenshin and FusionZGamer in the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie?

Is CoryxKenshin in the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie?

Yes, YouTuber CoryxKenshin—real name Cory DeVante Williams—officially has a cameo appearance in Five Nights At Freddy’s.

The recently released movie trailer features him at the end. He pops up as an unnamed taxi driver and asks the off-screen passengers where they’re heading. Looking at them in the rear-view mirror, he’s startled to find that one of the recognizable animatronic bears and a young girl are in the back of his cab. “Why do I always get the weirdos?” he asks, teasing what’s sure to be a hilarious little role for Cory fans to cherish.

“This is so cool though, because y’all gotta understand, I’m just a nerd, bro,” Cory said in reaction to the trailer in one of his recent videos. “I’m just a gamer — I see myself as the most regular dude of all time. So just seeing this, I’m so happy, I’m so happy.”

He also acknowledged the fact that he’s not an actor but feels incredibly humbled to “be a part of something really cool.”

CoryxKenshin’s YouTube channel has 16,6 million subscribers. The video response to the trailer of the film received 2.4 million hits in only 13 hours.

Is FusionZGamer in the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie?

Yes, FusionZGamer’s cameo has been confirmed by the new Five Nights At Freddy’s movie trailer.

Although it’s teased as a smaller cameo than Cory’s, fans will no doubt be thrilled to see that FusionZGamer can be spotted in the background of a shot in the trailer that features an Employees Of The Month display.

Indeed, he’s one of the employees that’s pictured on the wall.

Boasting 3.85 million subscribers, he created and released a number of videos related to Five Nights At Freddy’s content, so it’s clear that the creative team behind the movie is tipping their hat to creators who helped popularize the franchise.

Five Nights At Freddy’s movie YouTuber cameos

FusionZGamer isn’t the only YouTuber in the recent trailer that gets to sport the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria uniform.

Beyond the two YouTubers we’ve already mentioned, the Employee Of The Month display also teases cameos from the likes of 8-bit Ryan, Baz, Razzbowski, and Dawko.

We’ll have to wait and see if any other YouTubers appear.

Five Nights At Freddy’s opens in theaters and is streaming on Peacock from Friday, October 27th 2023.