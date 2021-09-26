Corrie’s Ellie Leach looks far cry from Faye Windass as she wows in glam wedding snap

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach took to Instagram this weekend, impressing her 183,000 followers with a glam snap from a pal’s wedding.

A picture of elegance, she can be seen wearing a sequined bridesmaids dress in taupe and clutching a bouquet of blooms.

Boyfriend Reagan Pettman looks every bit as stylish in a checked suit and matching tie and pocket square as the pair lean in for a cheeky peck.

There was no caption to go with the shot, but that didn’t stop friends and fans coming in droves with kind words.

One wrote: “You look amazing! Hope you had a fab day”.

Another joined in to call them a “handsome couple”.







And a third swooped in with a big question: “When are you getting married?”

All the 20-year-old had to say in response was: “Not until you do”.

Ellie is best known for portraying Corrie’s Faye Windass, who has certainly seen her fair share of drama on the popular ITV soap.

The character was sexually assaulted by the wicked Ray Crosby and now faces time behind bars for attacking Adam thinking it was actually Ray.







On top of all that, Faye has been drifting from love interest Craig, revealing to Gary that she doesn’t want Craig waiting for her if she does go to prison.

Thankfully, away from telly’s most famous cobbled street, the Bury-born actress is much happier in real life – as her Insta post shows.

She’s been loved-up with actor-cum-model Reagan since 2018, and this is just the latest in a long line of cute couple pics she’s shared on socials since then.







The smitten kittens are often seen out and about, with one recent post showing Ellie throwing her hand in the air on her beau’s shoulders as the pair get their groove on at Leeds Festival.

Captioning the snap, she gushed: “Love you love you love you”.

An earlier post from the same music festival shows the couple strike a pose in an empty field, beer cans their only accessories.

“Let the games begin”, declared Ellie.