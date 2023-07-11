Corrie star Nicola Thorp reveals chilling moment she discovered identity of her ‘grim reaper’ stalker after 2-year hell

CORRIE star Nicola Thorp only discovered who her stalker was when she stood behind him in court after being terrorised for two years.

Ravinderjit Dhillon, 30, threatened to sexually abuse the actress in front of her parents as he created 25 different aliases to torment her.

Nicola Thorp has opened up on her stalker hell

4

Nicola Thorp has opened up on her stalker hell

But Nicola, 34, was left in the dark over who her stalker was after she handed an 89-page dossier to the Met Police.

Instead, the star has told how her tormentor became “every single person” after officers refused to give her a photo or any details about Dhillon.

She only discovered his true identity when she attended court in February last year and was handed a photo of him.

Chillingly, Nicola then realised she had been stood behind him while queuing ahead of the hearing for his first court appearance.

The newspaper columnist told Good Morning Britain: “You want to know if you’re going to be able to take care of yourself if he approaches you in the street.

“My main question was, would he be able to carry me? And that’s devastating because with these kind of crimes when someone’s kept anonymous, they become every single person you meet.

“He was every guy at a bus stop, he was the person at work that looked at me funny, he was the guy in the supermarket.

“He just became everybody.”

Dhillon launched his twisted stalking campaign in October 2018 when he sent an intimate photo of himself to Nicola.

He then bombarded her with sickening messages threatening to choke and rape her during the two-year ordeal.

The stalker used multiple online aliases and called himself the “Grim Reaper” as he continued to torment Nicola.

His campaign was finally stopped when police managed to link his IP address to the accounts he had used to harass the actress.

But even then her ordeal was not over as Nicola was yet to know what Dhillon looked like.

Nicola, who played Nicola Rubinstein on Coronation Street between 2017 and 2019, said: “When they arrested him I said who is he? Where does he live? Is he an ex partner?

“They said ‘we can’t tell you’.

“It was only in court when I found out his first name and they eventually showed me a photo.

“That’s when I found out I was queuing behind him [at court] and he was right there in front of me.”

Dhillon was convicted of stalking involving fear of violence of violence after a trial in April.

Nicola told GMB she wasn't told anything about who her stalker was

4

Nicola told GMB she wasn't told anything about who her stalker was
The actress said the ordeal was 'devastating'

4

The actress said the ordeal was 'devastating'
She played Nicola Rubinstein on Coronation Street

4

She played Nicola Rubinstein on Coronation Street

