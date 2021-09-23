Coronation Street’s Zeedan exposed as he finally admits why wife wants him dead

Coronation Street’s Zeedan Nazir had to explain all of the real reasons and his lies on Wednesday night’s show to prevent his family going to the police as they feared for his safety.

Zeedan returned from three years off the soap, but it became clear that he was concealing things from Alya and Yasmeen.

It was soon clear that Zeedan was in serious trouble and that someone was after his body.

Zeedan initially said Ryan Connor had beat him up, but then he changed his mind and stated that he didn’t know who attacked him.







However, this didn’t stop the truth from coming out as well as the other things he had been keeping from his family.

Although it appeared that he was returning for a new start, it seemed that he was trying to avoid something.

Zeedan stated that his ex-wife Mariam was unhappy with him leaving his daughter. He had threatened him.







As well as making weird phone calls, his father-in-law also threatened that he was going to kill him – with his sons, Mariam’s brothers, behind the brutal assault.

On Wednesday, however, the whole truth emerged.

Zeedan’s family feared for his life and called the police to check he was safe. But he had no choice but to tell them to stop and then explain why.

Alya learned that Zeedan had an affair, and that his wife’s family was aware of his infidelity.

Alya was shocked when he admitted to Alya that he believed that the marriage was over because he had cheated.

His cheating soon became known to Yasmeen, his grandma. Yasmeen was so angry with her grandson, she refused to accept his offer of financial assistance to save their family’s business.







Alya had been targeted by scammers who had drained the Speed Daal business bank account.

Initially she accepted £50,000 but soon rejected it after being suspicious.

Yasmeen stopped Zeedan leaving and then threatened Mariam’s life if Mariam’s relatives made contact again with him.

The end of Zeedan’s harassment is unknown. However, it is possible that the story will continue.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on ITV at 7:30pm and 8:30pm.

