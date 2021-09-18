Coronation Street Season 60 Gemma baby loss heartache Zeedan attack and Norris farewell SPOILERS!

Coronation Street fans can expect plenty of drama from the residents of Weatherfield next week.

When Freda Burgess (Ali Briggs) learns that Gemma Winter’s (Dolly-Rose Campbell) has gone to the hospital to meet other Mums whose kids have cochlear implants, she struggles to hide her annoyance.

Gemma assures Freda that after the op, they’ll still maintain links with other deaf people.

When Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) asserts that Aled will be normal once he’s had his operation, Freda’s hurt.

Gemma is stressed and Freda offers to take Aled on a walk. But when she overhears Bernie and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) discussing the hassle of attending deaf groups and how they want Aled to talk properly and fit in, she’s further upset.

When Freda doesn’t return, a panicky Gemma confides in Roy that she fears she’s taken Aled.

Gemma says they have to find Aled so he can be admitted to the hospital. Freda, an emotional Freda, is at the community center with Aled, and showing him a website that focuses on successful deaf individuals.

When she sees Gemma at the window she sings that she’s busy.

Enlisting the help of the interpreter, who’s arrived to discuss Norris’ funeral plans, Gemma does her best to get through to Freda but she refuses to hand Aled over.

As Chesney arrives will they be able to get Freda to come out before it’s too late?

Also, Burying her doubts, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) accepts Zeedan’s (Qasim Akhtar) loan of £50k. But when Zeedan launches an attack on Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) for cheating on Alya, she’s furious, pointing out that Zeedan was nowhere to be seen during Geoff’s reign of terror and telling him to shove his money.

Yasmeen Nazir, Shelley King), plans a family dinner. But outside Speed Daal two thugs grab Zeedan.

Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) and Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) are horrified to discover Zeedan slumped in the ginnel, battered and bleeding.

Alya and Simon question Zeedan about the attackers at the hospital. Zeedan tells them that he’s no idea who they were.

Simon is curious if Ryan was involved in their earlier row. Zeedan offers a statement and suggests Ryan could have been his attacker.

Furious, Ryan tears a strip off Zeedan for trying to frame him when he was working all afternoon. Zeedan comes clean to Yasmeen and Alya, explaining he’s in trouble.

Yasmeen asserts she doesn’t want Zeedan’s money and is ashamed of his behavior.

Ryan wrongly accused Zeedan, and Zeedan apologizes to Alya.

Ryan’s hopes are lifted. Yasmeen lays down the law to Zeedan, she’ll accept his loan but he must remain under her roof where she can keep an eye on him.

Elsewhere, As the mourners gather in church for Norris’s funeral. Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), carries a hip flask filled with tequila. Mary Taylor (Patty Clare), takes a big swig. Gail Platt, Helen Worth, watches with concern.

After Rita Sulivan’s (Barbara Knox), heartwarming tribute to her best friend, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), reads a Norris letter.

His words touch Freda and Mary. Norris teases that The Kabin’s paperboy has a secret and then reveals that Rita used to covertly have her hair dyed by Claudia. Audrey takes a swipe at Rita for her betrayal.

Norris’ wake takes place but the mood is ruined by Audrey and Rita’s row.

Outside The Kabin Mary and Ken (Peter Gunn), meet to find the secret Norris had hidden in the paperboy.

When they can’t get it open, Mary returns with a chainsaw and decapitates the paperboy. What secrets lie within?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on ITV at 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm