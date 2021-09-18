Coronation Street fans will recognise Fiz’s love interest Phill from Peaky Blinders

Coronation Street newcomer Phill Whittaker is set to be confronted by love rival Tyrone Dobbs in upcoming scenes.

After their split, Tyrone decided to explore his feelings towards Alina Pop and Phill is enjoying getting to know Fiz Stape (Jennie MacAlpine).

On Friday’s episode, Phill drops off his car at the garage. A jealous Tyrone then searches the car in an attempt to discredit him.

When he discovers a napkin with a woman’s name and number scrawled on it, he pockets it.

Tyrone is later called to babysit, but Phill arrives with a more glitzy Fiz.









Tyrone later reveals he saw the napkin and knows about Brigitte.

The ITV soap’s fans will have to wait until Brigitte is revealed.

Jamie Kenna, an ex-star of Peaky Blinders, joined Corrie in July.

He is perhaps best known for his role in Green Street’s football hooligan drama Green Street. But he now prefers the Cobbles.









He also appeared in dystopian drama Children of Men, and even rival soap, EastEnders.

Jamie, a former champion heavyweight in the cult series Peaky Blinders, may be familiar to viewers of the Brummy-based cult series.

After that, he was employed by the Shelby Company Limited as an employee who fights against Bonnie Gold. Unfortunately, he lost the match.









When Jamie was allowed to share his new role on Corrie, he took to Twitter to say: “ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! I can finally….FINALLY tell you all my amazing news! As of 16th July I will be appearing regularly as Phil Whittaker in the national institution that is @coronationstreet

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be joining the cast. Especially the brilliant @jenniemcalpine & @alanhalsall.”

Phil and Fiz got together after her first date post Tyrone didn’t exactly go well.

Beth and Sean convinced Fiz to sign up to a dating website, but instead her date, Chris, turns out to be an undercover journalist hoping to write a story on women who’ve been ditched for younger models.

Fiz was then invited out on a real date by Phil, a nearby man.

Will Phill and Fiz survive or will they reunite with Tyrone in the end?

Coronation Street will air Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV