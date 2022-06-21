Cops Shut Down Pop-Up Party Organized by 17-Year-Old on Jersey Shore

Police in New Jersey broke up a pop-up party Saturday night, which cops say was organized by a 17-year-old through social media, according to the Union Beach Police Department.

In a Facebook post Sunday, police said authorities “will not tolerate nor accept these unsanctioned gatherings that have resulted historically in chaos throughout the state. Organizers will be held accountable.”

They added that “’Pop-up Events’ are synonymous with disorderly conduct, fighting, public consumption of alcohol and property damage which prompt a large police presence, arrests and eventual cleanup – costing taxpayers thousands of dollars in services due to a surge of party goers. The quality of life to our residents and visitors alike are and will continue to be our number one priority.”

The party shut down was done in tandem with law enforcement from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department and Middletown, Hazlet, Keyport, Holmdel, Matawan and Keansburg police departments, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Authorities said they issued 15 summonses to partygoers.

These type of events, which are mainly coordinated via social media, are forcing towns along the Jersey Shore to crack down on parties, News 12 New Jersey reported.