Cops Shoot Teen After Man Smokes Meth Breaks Into Home

Arizona A man, who told authorities he smoked methamphetamine before trying to break into the house of a teenager, was fatally shot when he tried to do so.

According to online records, Juan Saavedra is currently behind bars in the Maricopa County Jail. He has been accused of two felonies for second-degree burglary.

The first court date for his appearance has been set for Thursday.

According to the court files, he hasn’t entered a plea. His attorney is not listed in court records.

Phoenix Police Department responded to a call from a 911 operator Friday night reporting that a man had attempted to enter a house.

Saavedra was found by officers in the yard of his home with gunshots wounds on both his arm and abdomen, as reported by local media.

According to local media, court records show that the woman who lives in her house claimed her surveillance cameras alerted them of movement outside the family home.

The police report stated that the victim told them she had left the home, and given the defendant numerous commands telling him to get out of the yard or risk being shot. KSAZ-TV.

She told police that the woman ran into her home, closed all doors and gathered up five of her children before getting a firearm. Saavedra broke out a window to reach inside and open the door after he began banging a wall.

Saavedra’s gun was fired by her son, aged 13, after he took it from the shaking mother. KPHO-TVCiting court records

Saavedra received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital before being transferred to Maricopa County Jail. He is currently held there in lieu of $51,000 bond, according to authorities.

According to local media, Saavedra was alleged to have admitted later to investigators that, when he broke into the house, he admitted smoking meth two days prior with his friend.

Saavedra told the police that he was looking for his friend as he approached. He claimed he heard his son’s voice behind the carport door, despite knowing it was not his house, he allegedly said.