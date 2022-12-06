Cops Save a School Principal from Disneyland

One man died after jumping from Disneyland’s parking garage. He was a principal at an elementary school and he also played in countless other schools throughout Southern California.

Christopher Christensen, 51, was found dead Saturday night after a caller reported a man had fallen from the amusement park’s Mickey & Friends parking structure, according to authorities.

He had been scheduled to make a court appearance Monday in connection with misdemeanor child endangerment and battery charges, according to reports. In November, he pleaded not guilty.

According to authorities, his suicide was the most probable cause of death.

Newland Elementary School’s principal, he left an extensive post to his Facebook page shortly before his death.

“This is not an ideal way to go out, but at least I get a chance to say some final words to those who I love and adore,” This is what the article said.

Christensen refers to an argument he had with his wife in his Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, two weeks ago she and I got into a heated argument at home in front of the girls. Tempers were flared and strong words were exchanged between us,” The post stated that. He wrote that there was no violence against anyone.

Christensen previously served as principal at Courreges Elementary school in Orange County for 22-years.

He was a respected professional, as his friends and colleagues remember him.

“There’s going to be a huge impact on a lot of young children. His kids at school absolutely loved and adored him, his teachers adored him and those who worked with him adored him,” Dianna Gray is a violinist The Daily Breeze