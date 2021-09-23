Cops release urgent warning as they hunt ‘high risk’ rapist, 37, with ‘gun’ tattoo on his back

POLICE have issued an urgent appeal for a “high risk” rapist wanted on recall to prison.

Kevin Anthony Wyatt, also known by David Edge, 37, a sexual offender, vanished after he left approved premises in Accrington.

1 Cops are hunting Kevin Anthony Wyatt, 37, after he disappeared earlier this month

Wyatt, who sports a gun tattoo, failed to return to the address, sparking a manhunt for the predator.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape by Preston Crown Court in April 2016.

Lancashire Police urged members of the public not to approach him as “he is considered a high risk offender.”

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall and of stocky build.

He has a number of distinctive tattoos, including a cross symbol with the word “Grandma” on his left arm, a tattoo of “2 GUNS” on his back and a tattoo of a bird on his chest.

Wyatt is connected to many areas of Cumbria including Barrow-in-Furness and Whitehaven as well as Carlisle, Carlisle, Dalton-in-Furness and Carlisle.

He also has connections to Worcester and Blackpool.

The police are extremely concerned about his disappearance at the approved address in Accrington.

Det Con Kyle Hazelaar of Lancashire Police said that Wyatt was wanted for prison recall because he failed to return to the approved premises.

He is a high-risk offender and should not be approached.

“If you have any information about his whereabouts please come forward.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact 101 or (01254)353246.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]