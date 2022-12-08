Cops: Person of interest charged with Murdering, Desmembering 4 Men

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

According to authorities, the only person of interest in this grisly case of homicide has been arrested with the murder and dismemberment four Oklahoma men.

Joe Kennedy, 67, now faces four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Billy Chastain, 30, his brother Mark Chastain, 32, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, who were reported missing by their families on Oct. 9. They were found five days later in a river.

Okmulgee county district attorney Carol Iski reported Monday that autopsy showed that the men had been shot and then their bodies cut at the waist. The arms of Mike Sparks had been removed, she said.

Police said that Kennedy was identified as a person in interest on October 17. Cell phones belonging to the men had been traced to a salvage yard owned by Kennedy, authorities said. Florida law enforcement officers arrested Kennedy the next day, allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen car, officials said.

His extradition to Oklahoma was granted later.

Iski claimed that Kennedy’s ex-girlfriend was interviewed by investigators. She told officers that he acknowledged killing the men because “he was tired of getting robbed,” the prosecutor said.

Kennedy is currently being held without bail. An initial hearing has been scheduled for January 12.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice The men had previously stated they were friends who planned to commit a crime but didn’t elaborate.

 

 

Latest News

Previous articleA Freak accident that involved Vicks VapoRub and candles left a 17-month-old girl hospitalized
Next articleTripledemic Tip: How to avoid getting sick at your office holiday party

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact