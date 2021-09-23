Cops launch urgent hunt for kids, 2, 6, 7 and 11, after they go missing from London home

COPS have launched an urgent hunt for four children after they went missing from a home in London.

The siblings, Tyler Jackman, Zeah Jackman, seven-year-old, Marley Jackson (6-year-old), and Zinayah Jackman (2-year-old) were last seen September 16.

Cops believe they are with their dad Zion Jackman and their grandmother Una Nolan.

They were spotted leaving a home in Islington, North London and cops believe they are with their dad Zion Jackman and their grandmother Una Nolan.

According to cops, the family is close to Essex and the West Midlands.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley asked for the public’s assistance in locating them.

Detective Inspector Ridley said: “It is absolutely crucial that we ensure the welfare of these young children. If you have seen them since their disappearance or know of their current whereabouts it is imperative that you come forward and tell my investigation team.

“My key priority is guaranteeing the safety of the children. We will take swift action if we find out that anyone is conspiring to aid or facilitate their continued disappearance.

“I would encourage any person who wishes to come forward anonymously to do so. I can assure you that all information provided will be immediately followed up.”

Anyone who is able to see the children has been asked for help by calling 999.

Anyone with other information on their whereabouts has been asked to call police on 101, or the Missing People charity on 116000, giving the reference number 21MIS027940.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at the Crimestoppers website.