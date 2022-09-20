Cops Find Ohio Toddler with Meth Pipe in Ohio: Ohio Toddler Found in Cage and Another with Meth Pipe in Ohio

Authorities say that when Ohio law enforcers entered a house to execute a search warrant for a sexual assault investigation, they found a 3-year-old boy locked in a box and a 2-yearold with drug paraphernalia.

According to authorities, the 3-year-old child was kept in a locked cage with zip ties. The cage was full of bugs, soiled bedding, and even a cup of spoiled dairy. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2-year-old boy was seen walking around the house. He was described as being in “deplorable condition,”According to the statement you were holding a methamphetamine pipe.

Sixty-one-year-old Ella Webb, the grandmother of both children who had full custody, has been taken into custody at Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Jail and charged with endangering children, According to WBNS, the local outlet.

Webb pleaded guilty to not guilty at Hocking County Municipal court on Monday. He is currently being held on a $200,000 bail, according the outlet.

Franklin, according to authorities, was adopted by Franklin’s parents. “TJ”Megan Smith (25), and Varney (38), fled the scene after they were connected to the sexual assault investigation.

The sheriff’s office stated that both children were taken into emergency custody by South Central Ohio Job and Family Services and placed into emergency foster care.

According to the statement, child endangerment charges were brought against both parents by Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants for nationwide arrest were requested from the court.

“I very, very strongly encourage Mr. Varney and Ms. Smith to immediately surrender themselves to law enforcement,” Hocking County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz said in the statement.

“If they choose to run from their responsibilities, as they did tonight, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office will tirelessly leverage every local, state and federal resource available to bring these two to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 740-385-3131 or to send an anonymous message to 740-382-HCSO.