Copenhagen Festival-goers discover the joys of beer yoga

Most yoga classes don’t end with, “Cheers!” but one in Denmark sure does.

The Copenhagen Beer Week festival featured Beer Yoga, a class that could get major side-eye from both breweries and traditional yogis.

Anne Lund of Beer Yoga says you can have fun with your drink.

The Beer Yoga class’ popularity almost ensures the ancient practice of yoga will continue to be exploited and used in ways it was never intended.

One woman said to CBS News that she needed a few beers in order for her moods to lighten up.

“Because the alcohol sometimes make you feel more loose and more like going with the flow, thinking a little bit less,” she said.

Bottom’s up on both your body and bottle!