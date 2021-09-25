‘Coolest’ red London phone box is revamped to serve tiramisu and coffee

An old London phone box has caused a stir after being repurposed to serve tiramisu and coffee.

Walkmisu launched in Russell Square last year and is a well-known attraction due to its homemade tiramisu made from recycled phone boxes.

From far away, they look just like two regular phone box placed side-by side. Quickly you will notice shelves holding tiramisu and coffee machines in takeout containers.

The store is just a short walk away from Russell Square and features a range of tiramisu flavours – from the classic coffee and mascarpone to six other variations including strawberry, lemon and pistachio versions.

The cafe has gone viral in a video, which comes from TikTok user @london.by.kseniia. It starts with a quick glance at the outside of one of the phone booths. There are signs advertising desserts.

The clip then shows us the inside of one booth, which is fully equipped with all the ingredients needed to make the delicious dessert.

The interior is then shown, along with the Walkmisu boxes that contain the caffeine-rich dessert. Finally, we get a glimpse of the tiramisu itself.

While the red telephone box is an iconic symbol of the capital, it has become almost non-existent in modern times. This makes this use of the design icon refreshing.







(Image: @london.by.kseniia)



Viewers were clearly enticed by the clip, with one commenting: “This is incredibly cool!”

Another commenter wrote: “Take me there.”

Owner Daniele Benedettini, told MyLondon this idea had been a long time in the making.

He said: “I started it off in August last year. Growing up in Italy I loved tiramisu and trying out different flavours.

“As a kid I had this idea of taking the concept of tiramisu, but eating it like ice-cream, with all the different flavours and eating it anywhere, not just at the end of a meal like you would normally, but just walking around with it at any time.”

Walkmisu is available 9am-5pm Tuesday to Sunday, unless it is raining, in which case the boxes have to be shut.

Tiramisu is becoming a popular option for those who want to take it with them.