Cool and Interesting Things You Never Knew About Film

Yellow-spotted lizards — as they’re depicted in the film — don’t actually exist.





The scary-looking reptiles aren’t real.



Disney







Although there is a Central American species that’s commonly referred to as the “yellow-spotted night lizard,” the creepy, lethal lizards that play a large role in “Holes” luckily don’t exist in real life.

However, the cast did interact with real lizards during filming.

Thomas told IBT in the 2018 interview that although they created some of the more animated lizard sequences with CGI, several of the scenes involved working with real bearded dragons.

“There were some scenes where they were CGI, but me sitting in the hole with one on my head, one on my shoulders, one on my chest and one on the actual treasure chest, those were actually real,” he said.