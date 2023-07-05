Cooking With the Stars fans left in awe of Indiya Poleack

Indiyah pollack was the star of tonight’s COOKING With The Stars.

Emma Willis and Tom Allen hosted the first episode of the third series of the cooking contest.

In a culinary competition, eight celebrities and eight chefs of the highest calibre competed.

The stars taking part include familiar faces from the world of reality TV, sport and pop music.

Indiyah Poliack, Love Island’s star, was too distracting for the viewers.

Star wore cream-coloured long sleeves ribbed shirt with light blue jeans trousers.

She put her hair in a bun high and donned a pair black earrings.

Twitter was awash with praise for the reality TV star.

Indiyah was described as “gorgeous” by one viewer.

The second person added, “Lovely to see Indiyah. She’s stunning.”

Third: “Indiyah looks good tonight in Cooking With The Stars.”

Fourth wrote: “Just saw Indiyah on Cooking with Stars. This gal is everywhere. She’s a whiz and I am happy to see her get this award.

The fifth was added: “Yes Indiyah!” You’ll love her.

It is the aim of this series to make amateur chefs experts in just a couple of weeks.

“Filming Cooking With The Stars is always a highlight for me as not only do Tom and I have lots of fun but we also get to try some phenomenal food,” Emma said.

We have an amazing cast in this season who are sure to feel the pressure when they enter the kitchen. We’ve seen blood, sweat and tears on previous series and I’m sure this series will be no exception!”

Tom continued: “A great party with lots of good food and celebrities at boiling point, plus Emma Willis.

“I’m so happy to bring you the glitziest cooking competition in the entire world back on your TV screens!”