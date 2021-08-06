Netflix’s ‘Control Z’ Season 3 Release Date | Renewal Status, Episodes, Plot & Cast

Rather than taking up cybercrime for world domination or fight against justice, ‘Control Z’ explores an entirely different variety of hacking by imbuing teenage drama within it. But what’s more interesting is the number of scandalous secrets everyone seems possess, not even sparing the most innocent and introverted.

The show is based on a group of students from a Mexican National school who are threatened by the imminent danger of being exposed to their personal secrets. As each student gets targeted over time, solitary teenager, Sofia Herrera, makes her move by trying to reveal the mask behind the mysterious hacker.

After making its debut on Netflix way back in May 2020, ‘Control Z’ was immediately renewed for a second season showing the steamer’s faith in the coming-of-age category. The Mexican teenage drama series lacks no creativity when it comes to leaving viewers at the edge of their seats.

Not just days ago, Netflix released ‘Control Z’ season 2 that reminded fans that the creators of the show are not shy to cause traumatizing events to the characters. Following the release of fresh episodes, here’s everything we know about the release date for ‘Control Z’ season 3.

‘Control Z’ Season 3: Renewal Status

Netflix has never hidden the fact that they are partial towards teenage drama shows as they continue to focus more on the genre. As such, fans would be glad to know that there is a possibility that ‘Control Z’ could be given the green flag for a third season in less than a week or two.

However, Netflix still considers viewership a major factor in renewing its prize productions. So based on how the latest season of ‘Control Z’ performs, Netflix may make an official announcement. But ‘Control Z’ season 3 hasn’t been renewed as of now.

‘Control Z’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date

There is no official release date for ‘Control Z’ season 3 as it is too soon for Netflix to make any decisions. As of now, fans can only hope that ‘Control Z’ season 3 gets approved and filming gets under progress. If all goes well, ‘Control Z’ season 3 might get a release date somewhere between August and October of 2022.

‘Control Z’ Season 3: Potential Cast & Plot Details

The ending of season 2 featured intense scenes that left fans wondering what had just transpired in front of them. That was the cliffhanger viewers were left with as was the situation of the school’s new principal, Susana. So things would most likely pick off from the demise of their principal and how the students cope with the situation.

The cast lineup might not change except for a few characters that might be introduced for the change of events that are going to happen. However, we have to wait for official information to know anything conclusively.

‘Control Z’ Season 3: Episodes

Both the seasons of ‘Control Z’ featured 8 episodes making a combined total of 16 episodes. In a similar trend, ‘Control Z’ might also have 8 episodes which is yet to be confirmed.