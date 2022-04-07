Conservative Radio DJ Says She Was Fired Over Tweet About Kamala Harris’s Brown Suit

A radio personality says she was fired for tweeting about the suit Vice President Kamala Harris wore at the State of the Union.

“I felt obligated to go public to tell people about what happened to me, because I thought it was so unfair,” Amber Athey said.

It started when Harris wore a tailored brown suit at last month’s event. Athey, a conservative commentator, was not a fan of the look.

“Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you? Nothing good, apparently,” she tweeted.

Athey says it was just a joke, but some denounced the tweet as racist.

“The UPS slogan use to be ‘What can brown do for you?’ and it was a reference to their uniform, not their skin color,” Athey said.

“I think it would be a good idea for people to consider giving conservatives the benefit of the doubt,” the radio host continued.

Eight days later, the radio station was bombarded with emails calling for Athey to be fired, which gained steam after she also spoke out about transgender kids.

“I was told in a phone call that the tweet about Kamala at the State of the Union was considered racist and that it had violated their social media policy,” Athey said.

Harris wore a similar-colored suit Tuesday when former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time in five years.