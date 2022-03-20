Conor McGregor issues Wild UFC Challenge to Dana White

Conor McGregor has challenged the UFC to a wild fight.

The fighter from Ireland wants to challenge Kamaru Uman for the welterweight title.

Dana White, UFC boss, called the challenge “interesting.”

Conor McGregor is presenting one of his wildest challenges yet. UFC boss Dana White says it’s an intriguing one.

The UFC’s two-weight former champion hopes to bounce back from last year’s knockout defeats to Dustin Pourier with a major fight in 2022.

McGregor has been out for nearly a year due to an injury that he suffered during the Poirier Trilogy bout last summer.

Although it was initially hoped that he would be back to headline UFC International Fight Week in June, it is more likely that he will return later in the summer.

He spoke to the YouTube channel that he runs. McGregor, MacLifeInstead of continuing to campaign in the lightweight division, he would like to return to welterweight and take on Kamaru Usman, who is currently the champion.

“Myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,”He said. “Why cut the weight? I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself to a lightweight frame, but you know, I’m big now. I feel big. I feel strong. I feel healthy. I’ve got good energy.

“I am coming back from a terrible injury. I don’t want to deplete myself. I shouldn’t feel the need to deplete my resources.”

He continued: “And I feel confident against Usman — a jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What is he planning to do? What’s the danger? I don’t see danger.

“No one has ever obtained three titles in three divisions like I will do if we make this fight.”

UFC boss Dana White stated that McGregor wanted to fight Usman. “that’s interesting” Interview with The MacLife. “We’re meeting soon,”He added.

McGregor ended his remarks by saying: “I’m very excited. There is history to be made. This game needs to be shook up. Again. The triple crown has never been done.”