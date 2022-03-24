Conor McGregor Arrested; $185,000 Bentley Seized: Irish Independent

Police detained Conor McGregor Tuesday, according to the Irish Independent.

His $185,000 Bentley was temporarily seized, but he has now been allowed to return it.

“He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station,”According to his spokesperson,

Since then, the vehicle has been returned to him.

McGregor, who was a former UFC champion at two-weight, was arrested Tuesday and released on bail. McGregor’s representatives confirmed that McGregor was stopped by police for traffic violations.

Insider reached out to McGregor’s representatives from Ireland and the US, but has yet to receive a response.

Robin Schiller, Irish Independent, was informed by a spokesperson. “Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

Schiller reports that McGregor was arrested for dangerous driving and will be appearing before a court in April. He appeared before the same court in 2007 and was fined €400 ($440) for speeding.

“Gardai arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022,”A spokesperson for the Irish police spoke to the Irish Independent.

“The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

During a 2019 hearing in which McGregor was fined €1,000 ($1,100) for pleading guilty to the common assault of a man at a pub that year, the court heard McGregor had 18 previous convictions.

According to the Irish Independent, they were mostly used for traffic offenses. However, one was used for assault.

Others include an attack on Francesco Facchinetti and a storming of the Bellator MMA cage 2017.

Facchinetti, an Italian DJ accused McGregor to punching him “for nothing”He broke his nose last year at a party in Rome.

After an incident at the VMAs in New York last month, the assault accusation was filed.

McGregor was filmed throwing a drink at Machine Gun Kelly on video before calling him a scumbag. “little vanilla boy.”

He shared his story Entertainment TonightAt the time: “I just showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t even know the guy. Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean?”